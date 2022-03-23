NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Turnpike turmoil continued in Norman Tuesday night, as dozens packed the town hall meeting to tell the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to “Pike Off” and take their plans elsewhere.

The Norman City Council passed a resolution expressing their opposition to the expansion.

“They need to win every battle to be able to win the war. The best thing [the OTA] can do to win is to take away out willingness to fight,” said Michael Nash, the head of the grassroots movement.

“This is unacceptable. Unacceptable,” said Mayor Breea Clark.

The group, “Pike Off OTA” cheered as the City of Norman voted unanimously to oppose a portion of the turnpike expansion, a $5 billion plan extending the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 to Interstate 35 near Purcell.

“And they chose lightning traffic over Norman residents. I will never stand for that,” said Clark.

Many said the expansion means they’ll lose their homes.

“You’re no longer a person, you’re a rooftop. That’s how they dehumanize you,” said one concerned resident.

A city councilor also said the home where she grew up is in the line of destruction.

“My dad died there, my family pets are buried there. Like, this was my childhood home when we came to Oklahoma, and because of this stupid turnpike, it will be gone,” said Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman of Ward 6.

Community members at the Norman City Council meeting to oppose a planned turnpike extension.

Others are worried about the expansion’s impact on the environment, specifically Lake Thunderbird.

“This is our drinking water. Not only for our community, but two other communities,” said Councilmember Lauren Schueler, of Ward 2.

That’s what the City of Norman’s resolution wants to address. They said there needs to be more environmental impact studies first.

“There is no data showing how this will impact our environment,” said Clark.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority provided News 4 with the following statement:

“March 11th, OTA officially assigned a dozen engineering design teams to start work on specific projects throughout the ACCESS Oklahoma program. These assignments trigger the beginning of preliminary studies and initial designs. Aerial and ground survey work along the proposed project areas is among the first activities to occur. Please note – this is the beginning of a long process. However, some projects, such as widening the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, can begin sooner since no right-of-way is needed for construction. OTA’s public response team continues communicating with concerned citizens who have reached out for information on the program. Questions and concerns continue to be addressed as they are received, typically within 24 hours. For the most up-to-date information about this program, please go to www.AccessOklahoma.com. To note, OTA offers an informational podcast via the website.” OKLAHOMA TURNPIKE AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON

However, “Pike Off OTA” and the city are not buying it and not budging.

“I want you to let Gov. Stitt know what happens when you pick farmland to develop without getting input from our residents,” said Clark.

Wednesday at noon, “Pike Off OTA” is hosting a rally called “Go Away OTA” in the State Capitol’s Rotunda. Clark said she will be right there with them.