Norman City Council passes mandatory face mask ordinance

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman City Council has passed an ordinance to require masks or face coverings in public in the City of Norman.

Council members debated the issue and listened to public comments Tuesday night for more than two hours.

Mayor Breea Clark says the city is trying to avoid a shutdown and hopes to flatten the curve.

Clark pointed to the tens of thousands of college students returning to the University of Oklahoma’s campus in the fall, where masks are required campus-wide, as a reason to enforce masks citywide.

Some residents say they don’t want to feel forced into wearing a mask, adding they “don’t like the government pushing me around,” said Joe Shepard, a resident of Norman.

The mandate would allow exceptions for young children and those with medical reasons that would prevent them from wearing a mask.

Late Tuesday night, the city council passed the ordinance 8 to 1.

