NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman City Council unanimously voted in support of a resolution opposing a controversial turnpike extension plan.

The council came down fully on the side of community members who have been railing against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s Access Oklahoma plan.

The Norman City Council voted in opposition to the planned turnpike extension.

A strong community presence was at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to stand against the extension.

Organizers with the newly formed grassroots group, Pike Off OTA, spoke with KFOR earlier Tuesday, saying their purpose is to stop OTA and push back on all proposed turnpikes destroying “homes, water, wildlife environment and way of life in Oklahoma.”

Community members at the Norman City Council meeting to oppose a planned turnpike extension.

Pike Off OTA said they will join concerned citizens Wednesday morning for a rally at the State Capitol to let legislators know about the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure plan’s potential impact on neighborhoods and homes.

An Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official responded to KFOR by email, prior to the council’s vote Tuesday, saying questions and concerns continue to be addressed, and that it would hold “several public meetings in the impacted areas to discuss the corridor and get input from local property owners.”