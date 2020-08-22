Norman City Councilman David Perry dies at age 60

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – David Perry, a member of the Norman City Council, has died at age 60.

Ward 1 City Councilwoman Kate Bierman confirmed to KFOR that Perry died on Saturday.

“He did in fact pass away today. A tragic loss for our community,” Bierman said.

Bierman paid tribute to Perry on her Facebook page.

“I am so deeply saddened by our collective loss of Dave Perry. He was an incredibly kind and energetic soul who had so many wonderful ideas to better this community, and I was so looking forward to working on them with him. Please keep his family in your thoughts,” Bierman said.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone also gave a tribute to Perry.

“I am devastated to learn this tragic news today,” Petrone said on her Facebook page. “My heart pours out to his lovely family. I will truly miss Mr. David Perry, and I know that our community collectively grieves his passing. He was fully devoted to being a compassionate public servant: a dedicated advocate and ally for the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable residents of our city. I enjoyed many long conversations with him; he was truly a good man. Please keep his family on your heart.”

Perry was the councilman for Ward 2.

He was a Norman resident for 40 years, and he first came to the city to attend the University of Oklahoma, where he completed his undergraduate studies, according to the biography on the David Perry for Norman Ward 2 Facebook page.

Perry worked as a school teacher in Maysville and Oklahoma City. He returned to Norman to open a small business in which he sold and serviced communications and computer equipment.

Perry served for four years on the City of Norman’s Environmental Control Advisory Board.

“David later became involved with other issues such as the preservation of Union Station in Oklahoma City and raising the minimum wage. In 2004, David ran for county commissioner. David was also active in Norman Public Schools as a band parent,” the Facebook bio states.

Perry ran for City Council in 2020 with hopes of putting power into the hands of voters by “amending the city charter to make Tax Increment Financing (TIF) proposals exceeding five million dollars be brought to a public vote, finish quality of life projects such as the Senior Wellness Center and Sports Complexes, and make municipal broadband a public utility,” his bio states.

