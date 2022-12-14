NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – In a Norman City Council meeting from Tuesday night, questions continue to surface about the arrest of Shannon Hanchett, the former owner of the popular “Cookie Cottage.”

Councilperson Brandi Studley read from the police report and could not understand why a mental health professional wasn’t called to the scene.

In an arrest that happened November 26, Norman Police said, Hanchett was “exhibiting behavior that was consistent with some type of mental health disorder.”

“The rest of the report is irrelevant,” said Studley, after reading the above portion out loud. “At that point the officer recognized a mental health issue and should have contacted a professional to evaluate and de-escalate the situation.”

A Norman Police spokeswoman said that officers are trained in crisis prevention.

KFOR asked if there were other options that the officer could have used during the arrest, but the question was not answered.

In 2021, KFOR reported on a vote by the Norman City Council on a mobile crisis unit. The council had found an extra $500,000 in their city’s budget and approved it to fund the intervention team.

However, the money was redirected to fund another program. The council later learned of plans from the state about the creation of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and its own crisis response teams, so they chose to fund transportation services for the city’s homeless instead.

The 988 hotline offers law enforcement the ability to utilize mental health professionals when in the field.

It’s a statewide program that started in August.

Jeff Dismukes, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said there are police departments that opted in to the 988 service. He said officer can call directly to ask for assistance and they can use iPads to connect a person, remotely, with a professional.

It is unclear if Norman PD signed up for the program. KFOR is waiting for that information.

After Hanchett’s arrest, she was taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center. The body camera footage of her arrest is below.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said that the jail does contract with a company called TurnKey, which offers mental health services to inmates.

The third-party company also uses iPads to make video calls.

The sheriff’s office could not comment about services provided to Hanchett while she was detained because the information is not permitted under the Open Records Act.