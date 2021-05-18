Norman city officials end face mask mandate

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman leaders voted Tuesday evening to end the city’s face mask mandate.

Mayor Breea Clark issued a statement just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, stating that she asked the City Manager to put the mask mandate on the City Council’s Tuesday agenda for discussion and possible action.

Clark said council members voted unanimously to end the mask mandate after having a thorough discussion with medical professionals about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Norman and throughout Oklahoma.

“While we are optimistic the COVID-19 numbers will remain low over the summer, rest assured myself and the City Council will be monitoring any fluctuation in COVID-19 numbers closely and will continue to listen to our medical professionals in order to make data-driven decisions regarding any actions we may take,” Clark said.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark

Clark cited the Cleveland County Health Department, saying Norman has a higher full vaccination rate than the rest of the state at 40 percent.

“This doesn’t include the newly added 12-15 age group or Normanites vaccinated through the generosity of our Native tribes,” Clark said.

Clark referenced multiple indications of COVID-19 declining in Norman.

“We have single digit numbers of COVID patients at Norman Regional Health System, and COVID-19 is no longer the prevalent virus leading to hospitalization in our hospitals. Contact tracing is running efficiently, and we are averaging 7 cases a day in Norman and 136 cases a day in the state,” Clark said.

Norman’s mayor urged city residents who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated. She also urged parents and guardians to get children ages 12 and up vaccinated.

“If you have questions about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine, please speak with a medical professional. If you would like to request a micro-vaccine clinic at your church, place of business, or for your organization, contact the Cleveland County Health Department,” Clark said.

Clark said some community members will choose to continue wearing a face mask. She asked that community members who do not wear a mask respect their decision to do so.

