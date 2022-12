NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department says its working a vehicle collision on Highway 77 just north of Tecumseh in Norman.

Traffic is being diverted at this time.

Flood Avenue between 24th Avenue NW and Franklin Road is closed as officers investigate and determine the cause.

Residents are being asked to use an alternate travel route as police officials confirm it’s expected to be closed down for some time.

Stay with KFOR with your latest traffic developments.