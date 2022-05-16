NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – This week marks National Police Week and law enforcement personnel in Norman kicked it off with a somber ceremony.

On Sunday, a service was held in honor of the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty while serving the Norman community.

Bagpipes could be heard, and the Honor Guard attended the ceremony at Legacy Park.

“To remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe. To the families and friends of those who we recognize here today, know that we will always remember these officers through this memorial and in our hearts,” said Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper.