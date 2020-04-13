Norman couple, community helping neighbors keep pantries stocked

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Millions of Americans have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, but so many of them are still eager to find ways to help others in need.

One Norman couple is putting the needs of others before their own.

Jason Winn says it’s a slow time to be a mechanic. To top it off, his wife Christine was recently laid off.

On social media, the couple says they’ve found others who need help even more than they do.

“A waitress had been off work for almost a month now, had children, didn’t know how she was going to feed her children,” Christine said.

So they started cleaning out their pantry in order to give food to others.

After posting on the Facebook page of Jason’s business, the community responded and decided to pitch in. Members of the community dropped off groceries at the Winn’s home, many of the donors are elderly or at-risk themselves.

For now, Jason’s Wicked Fast Garage Mobile Mechanic truck is a grocery delivery truck.

As of Saturday, they had already helped 79 people.

“We just thought if there are people out there who have it worse than us, why not help them?” said Christine. “That’s what Oklahoma’s about, right? Oklahoma strong and that’s what we wanted to do.”