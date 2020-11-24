Norman display helping families get in the holiday spirit

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the 12th year in a row, families can get into the Christmas spirit while helping those in need.

On Nov. 26, the Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry will kick off its 2020 season.

The annual show features more than 18 miles of light strands synchronized to holiday music. Visitors can enjoy the display from their own vehicles simply by stopping by the property.

The display is free but visitors are encouraged to make either a cash or food donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Last season, the show raised $27,827 and collected enough food for 6,500 meals.

“The Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry is a perfect way to safely get in the swing of the holiday season,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so grateful to the Downs Family. Their commitment to fighting hunger over the past 12 years has helped to provide millions of meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.”

The display is located at 2900 72nd Ave. S.E. in Norman and will run from 6 p.m. to midnight daily.

LATEST STORIES: