NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say an emergency shelter that has been serving the community for more than a year is set to close.

Officials say the city-managed emergency shelter is set to close on June 27.

The shelter, which is located on E. Comanche St., consists of 35 beds and has been open since the winter of 2020.

Recently, the city received a notice of a request to vacate the property.

Staff members say they have already started working to find housing for community members experiencing homelessness.

Operations at the emergency shelter will end June 27 and the last overnight operation is slated to be June 26.

Clients who have been using the emergency shelter are encouraged to work with case managers to identify housing and shelter options moving forward.



The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter, located at 318 E. Hayes, remains in operation.