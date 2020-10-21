Norman Farm Market celebrating end of season with modified fall festival

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced many events to change their plans, the Norman Farm Market says it has found a way to help families celebrate fall safely.
The Norman Farm Market will host a modified ‘End of Season Fall Festival’ on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., families can take part in a picture booth, kid’s scavenger hunt, spooky story time, and a virtual costume contest on the market’s Facebook page.
Organizers say there will be prizes for the scavenger hunt and trophies for the costume contest.
