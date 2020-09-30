Norman Farm Market hosting blood drive

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Shoppers who are looking for fresh produce will also have the chance to save lives in Norman.
The Norman Farm Market will host a blood drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Saturday, Oct. 3.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., shoppers will be able to donate blood in the arena lobby, located at 615 E. Robinson St.
Organizers say the first 20 donor swill receive $10 in market bucks to be used on produce. Market bucks must be used by 12 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
