Norman Farm Market hosting blood drive

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Shoppers who are looking for fresh produce will also have the chance to save lives in Norman.

The Norman Farm Market will host a blood drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Saturday, Oct. 3.

From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., shoppers will be able to donate blood in the arena lobby, located at 615 E. Robinson St.

Organizers say the first 20 donor swill receive $10 in market bucks to be used on produce. Market bucks must be used by 12 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

