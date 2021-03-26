Norman Farm Market prepares for spring opening

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As families prepare to enjoy the spring weather, the Norman Farm Market is getting ready to kick off its 31st season.

The Norman Farm Market is opening Saturday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.

Credit: Norman Farm Market

“We have a lot of new vendors this year as well as our tried and true favorites,” said Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper. “As I’ve visited our farms and gardens this year, the common theme is how excited everyone is. This will be a special season, as it is the last year at the fairgrounds before moving to our new location at The Well in 2022. We want to make it a memorable year.”

During the opening day, children can take photos with the Easter Bunny. Children must wear masks while posing with the bunny.

Credit: Norman Farm Market

The Online Farmers Market is set to debut in mid-April.

“Technology has opened the door for us to reach more people in a safe way with farm-to-table produce and unique products,” Cooper said.