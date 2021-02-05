Norman Farm Market teams up with organization to help young entrepreneurs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If your child has an entrepreneurial spirit, they won’t want to miss an upcoming program in Cleveland County.

Loveworks Leadership is collaborating with the Norman Farm Market to implement a new program to help children learn about starting a business.

Children between the ages of 8 and 15-years-old will be able to learn the skills needed to sell a product to the public.

Anyone who is between 8-years-old and 15-years-old and makes a sellable product is encouraged to apply.

Accepted participants will have a booth at the Norman Farm Market for a minimum of two market days. During that time, they will have the opportunity to sell their products to the public.

To apply, visit Loveworks Leadership’s website.