Norman Farm Market to resume in May

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state begins to reopen to the public, officials in Cleveland County say they are relaxing some restrictions regarding county office buildings.

Cleveland County Commissioners voted to relax restrictions to public access to the courthouse, office buildings, and the county fairgrounds beginning May 4.

“As our state begins to reopen, we are working to ensure that we can safely and securely open access back to our county offices,” Commissioner Harold Haralson said. “We are optimistic that these steps will be effective and will continue to monitor the situation and take steps as needed.”

The new county guidelines include:

The public will continue to enter through the west doors only

Temperature checks will continue for all who enter

No more than four people will be allowed into any individual office at any one time

Each office will conduct business only at designated public counters

Social distancing protocols will remain in effect

Employees and members of the public may choose to wear face coverings

Enhanced environmental cleaning and disinfection will continue

Offices will continue to be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elected officials will determine staffing levels for their offices.

The Cleveland County Fairgrounds will remain closed to public events until June 1 with the exception of the Norman Farm Market.

“We are very excited to expand the farmer’s market from ‘drive-through’ to these new guidelines,” Commissioner Darry Stacy said. “We know how important access to the farmer’s market is, and we look forward to relaxing more of these restrictions as we monitor the curve.”

The farmers market will resume on May 9 with the following restrictions:

All booths will be spaced at least 10 feet apart

Only one customer at a time is allowed at each booth

All patrons must maintain social distancing protocols

Adequate hand sanitizing stations will be provided.

Officials say that if COVID-19 cases spike, the restrictions may be put back in place.