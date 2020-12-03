Norman Fire Department earns highest possible ISO public protection classification

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Fire Department achieved Class 1 Public Protection Classification, the highest such classification from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

ISO, an independent organization that evaluates fire-protection efforts in communities across the nation, bases its fire score rating on how well a fire department protects its community.

Numerous insurance companies use the score when setting property insurance rates because it costs less to insure a home or business that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire, according to a City of Norman news release.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Fire Department for joining this elite group of fire departments in the U.S.,” said City Manager Darrel Pyle. “Our firefighters and city staff work tirelessly to keep our residents, businesses and visitors safe.”

The top ISO classification was achieved through a team effort that included the Fire Department, Dispatch Center, Public Works Department and Utilities Department, as well as community support through Public Safety Sales Tax funding for fire equipment and apparatus, according to the news release.

“The Norman Fire Department staff has worked tirelessly over the last four years on this project, which was made possible by the Public Safety Sales Tax. Our apparatus replacement program over the last three years made a big impact in this audit. It is truly incredible that we were able to significantly better our rating without adding any new fire stations since the last audit, and I believe this is one of the biggest accomplishments in NFD history,” said Fire Chief Travis King. “We are hopeful this will have a substantial positive impact on insurance rates for the residents and business owners of Norman. I want to thank the Council and the Community for supporting the PSST. City Manager Pyle supported our efforts and was a big help getting us across the finish line. PSST is not just a tax. It’s an investment that will be paying dividends to the community.”

The Norman Fire Department is now one of only 388 fire departments in the nation that are both accredited and have an ISO Class 1 rating.

