NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Fire Department confirm fire crews are on the scene of a grassfire west of I-35 along the river.

Image courtesy Norman Fire Department

Fire officials say vehicle access is difficult and around 10 acres have burned as firefighters work in this extreme heat to get the situation contained.

Image courtesy Norman Fire Department

Authorities ask drivers to avoid West Lindsey between Ed Noble Parkway and Shadowridge Drive and find an alternate route.

No word on when the streets will re-open.