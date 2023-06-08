NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters with the Norman Fire Department recently posed with adoptable kittens to help out Norman Animal Welfare.

Norman firefighters posing with shelter kittens. Image courtesy Norman Fire Department.

“These brave firefighters are not only heroes in uniform, but they also have a soft spot for our shelter kittens that are in need.” Norman Animal Welfare said on Facebook.

According to Norman Animal Welfare, this is the time of year when they see an overflow of kittens at the shelter. They are hoping to find fosters, adopters, or anyone willing to help with their kittens.

The Welfare says foster commitments are usually 3-4 weeks, or until the kittens are big enough for surgery. They will provide all of the supplies the kittens need.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, visit normanok.gov or stop by the shelter at 3428 Jenkins Avenue, Norman, OK 73072.

“Firefighters + Kittens = a Purrfect Combo” said the shelter.