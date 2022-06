NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman girl who went missing a week ago and was believed to be in danger was found in California.

A Norman Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that 16-year-old Chloe Kendall was found in San Diego and is safe in the custody of the city’s police.

Chloe Kendall

Kendall was last seen in Norman at around 6 p.m. on June 15.

No further details were provided.