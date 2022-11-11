NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.

The Right Tree-Right Place Campaign promotes responsible planting of trees in the landscape.

Organizers say residents should avoid planting too close to buildings, streets, sidewalks, or powerlines.

On the other hand, trees planted in the right place can increase property value, lower electricity bills, and minimize washouts during rainstorms.

To promote the program, community organizations are giving away 300 trees to Norman residents on Nov. 18.

“We hope our Norman residents will take advantage of this free tree opportunity,” said Colin Zink, City of Norman Forester. “Trees beautify and offer incredible benefits to community members and property owners. We are looking forward to sharing information on best practices to planting, placement and more.”

The event will be held at the main entry drive to Griffin Park, located at 1001 E. Robinson St.

Distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. or until all trees are gone.

Species include:

Brandywine Maple

Flowering Crabapple

Little Gem Magnolia

Live Oak

Shumard Oak

Weeping Willow.

To receive a tree, residents will need to provide a utility bill or state-issued ID showing a Norman address.