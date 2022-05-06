NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman High School students walked out Friday to protest a law Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed to restrict abortion as well as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft about overturning Roe v. Wade.

Several students gathered on a sidewalk, many chanting and holding signs proclaiming “my body my choice.”

Norman High School students held a walkout over abortion rights. From KFOR.

Stitt signed Senate Bill 1503 into law Tuesday. The Texas-style “heartbeat” abortion legislation was signed with an emergency clause attached to make it effective immediately.

The law, also known as the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, opens up physicians to civil lawsuits if they perform abortions after cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo – around six weeks of pregnancy.

News was leaked this week about a Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe vs Wade and allow the states to make and enforce their own abortion laws.