NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman High School will have an increased police presence Friday after a series of threats were strewn on a bathroom wall along with racial slurs and profanities.

The high school is on high alert after Norman police opened an investigation into threats written in a bathroom stall.

“Yeah, I think it’s a little scary,” said Jack Boone, a Norman High School student.

“Even if they are just not trying to make it something serious and they just wanted to scare people, that’s so, so messed up to just write that,” said Athena Lowery, another Norman High School student.

KFOR received photos of the threats and comments made but are unable to show them due to racial slurs written. Some of them point to a list of ten students names written on the same stall. There was also a date written with a threat to shoot up the school on Feb. 28.

“Just think of other people,” said August Slavin, a Norman High School student. “We’re all just trying to live our life and it’s kind of difficult with all this going on.”

“I think it’s just so immature,” Boone said.

Norman High School

Norman police originally said an investigation was underway and “we are not aware of a hit list connected to the threat, and there is no known racial component at this time.” After KFOR shared the pictures with them, they said they had not seen them and they are “now a part of our ongoing investigation.”

“Whoa, that’s scary,” Lowery said. “But then somebody was like edging them on to do it, and so, I was like, ‘That’s even worse.'”

KFOR also reached out to the Norman School District. They sent us a copy of what was originally sent out to parents with students in the district. That can be read in part below:

“Parents, I’m writing to share that on Thursday, administrators at Norman High School were made aware of threatening messages written on a bathroom wall. We immediately notified the Norman Police Department which investigated this issue and determined that the threat was NOT credible. Again, there is no credible threat to the school. I wanted to inform you all of what we know. We understand pictures of these messages are circulating on social media. We take threats of any kind seriously, and the safety of your child is our top priority. Any individual making threats against a school is subject to disciplinary action in accordance with Norman Board of Education policy and to potential prosecution under the law.” NORMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

However, KFOR reached back out to Norman police to confirm if the threats were found “not credible.” Norman police said that was not true. They added that they are not willing to confirm that because the situation is still under investigation.

“That’s so, so messed up to just write that,” Lowery said. “You never know what’s going on, and to make the entire school terrified that something’s going to happen that day is so horribly wrong.”

KFOR reached back out to Norman schools with what police said. They told us they will update their information.