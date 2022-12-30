NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Historical Signage project continues with its third installation in the City of Norman.

The project started in August 2021 to display Norman’s history while enhancing landscapes with educational signs.

Naming of Norman signage. Image courtesy the City of Norman.

The project’s most recent installation took place on December 20, named “Caring for People with Mental Illness” placed in Griffin Park, off of East Robinson Street, bringing attention to the history of Griffin Memorial Hospital, officials say.

“We appreciate the hard work and commitment of the citizens involved in this process, who have

dedicated countless hours of volunteer work to see this signage created and placed,” said Shawn

O’Leary, Director of Public Works. “We also appreciate the confidence and forethought of Mayor Larry Heikkila and all of Norman City Council in supporting a project that allows us to share the rich history of Norman and strengthens our sense of community.”

According to the City of Norman, Historical Signage, contracted by J&B Graphics, is as follows:

“The Naming of Norman” – placed 3/2/22 at the west side of Classen Boulevard, just south of Lindsey Street, bringing attention to how the city was named.

“A Navy on the Prairie” – placed 7/7/22 in Legacy Park, off of NW 24th Avenue, bringing attention to a Naval Air Station and Navy facilities once in Norman.

“Caring for People with Mental Illness” – placed 12/20/22 in Griffin Park, off of East Robinson Street, bringing attention to the history of Griffin Memorial Hospital.

“Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Trail” – estimated date of placement TBD, as well as location. This sign will bring attention to the story of perseverance of Civil Rights Activist Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher.

“Chickasaw Ranchers & Their Impact” – estimated date of placement TBD, as well as location. This sign will bring attention to the story of the Chickasaw Ranchers in Norman and Oklahoma, and their many contributions to agriculture.