NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Life got a lot sweeter for nurses at Norman Regional Hospital on Thursday.

The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation donated nearly nearly 100 boxes of chocolate to nurses at the hospital as a way of saying thanks for their hard, wonderful work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a POE news release.

“Annually, the POE Foundation hosts an awards banquet to honor outstanding educators. This year, we had to cancel the event because of COVID-19,” said board member Darryl Hatcher. “We had all of this chocolate that we didn’t want to waste and we were so happy the hospital foundation was able to distribute it to the nurses at Norman Regional.”

Photo provided by Professional Oklahoma Educators

Hospital officials are grateful for the donation.

“Our employees, who we call healers, have been hard at work during this pandemic and really appreciated the sweet treats. We gave these to nurses in our Oncology unit and Infusion Center, who work with very ill patients including those fighting cancer. We also passed out chocolates to our Learning Resources team – so these chocolates also went to our educators!” said Erin Barnhart, executive director of the Norman Regional Foundation.