NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Families in Norman will be able to celebrate Halloween with a pair of events later this month.

On Oct. 14, families can head to Norman’s Lions Park on Oct. 14 for an Outdoor Movie Night.

Beginning at 7 p.m., families can head to Lions Park to watch Hocus Pocus. Psycho Taco food truck, 405 Brewery, and Beanstalk Sno Cones will offer delicious treats at the event.

Admission to the movie night is free.

The inaugural “Zombie Run: 5K, 1 Mile Dash, and Dance!” will be held on Oct. 29 at Ruby Grant Park, located at 4343 N.W. 36th Ave.

Organizers say participants will run, jump, and crawl their way through a zombie-infested forest, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Runners will need a light source for the run.

Runners 21 and up will get a frighteningly refreshing beer after the race.

A 1-mile fun run will also offer stations for candy and fun Halloween games.

The evening ends with a Halloween dance featuring a live DJ, refreshments, a candy hunt, and a costume contest at the Ruby Grant Park Playground Pavilion.

Beer, wine, and seltzers will be available for purchase at the dance.

Tickets are $30 each for a timed 5K and dance; tickets are $22 each for an untimed 5K or 1-Mile Dash and Dance.