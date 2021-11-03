Norman hosting paint collection event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you want to get a head start on cleaning out your garage, the City of Norman is hosting a paint collection event to help residents recycle those leftover cans.
Organizers say chemicals and metals in certain paints can harm humans and the environment, including soil and water. However, proper disposal of paint is necessary.
The City of Norman has partnered with Clean Earth to host a paint collection event at Reaves Park on Nov. 13.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Norman residents are encouraged to drive up to the southwest entrance of the park as paint collection crews take the paint products from their cars.
Residential latex, oil based, and spray paints will be accepted.
Organizers say you should bring a Norman utility bill to prove residency. No commercial waste will be accepted.