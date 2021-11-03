Norman hosting paint collection event

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 26: Cans of spray paint sit in a box on the street during the Heineken crowdfunding campaign launch for Beautify Hollywood on October 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Heineken)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you want to get a head start on cleaning out your garage, the City of Norman is hosting a paint collection event to help residents recycle those leftover cans.

Organizers say chemicals and metals in certain paints can harm humans and the environment, including soil and water. However, proper disposal of paint is necessary.

The City of Norman has partnered with Clean Earth to host a paint collection event at Reaves Park on Nov. 13.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Norman residents are encouraged to drive up to the southwest entrance of the park as paint collection crews take the paint products from their cars.

Residential latex, oil based, and spray paints will be accepted.

Register online by Nov. 5.

Organizers say you should bring a Norman utility bill to prove residency. No commercial waste will be accepted.