Update @ 10:09 am: Norman fire department has confirmed they responded to the a call of a house fire just before 7am this morning. In responding and while performing a search fire officials found one victim. The scene is still a active investigation. No further details have been released at this time.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman fire department says it’s currently working a house fire.

Fire officials have confirmed one person dead.

No further details have been released.

This story is developing.