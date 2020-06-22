Norman intersection to be closed for installation of new signal poles

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An intersection in Norman is set to close this week as crews install new signal poles, the city announced.

The intersection of Flood Avenue and Kansas Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

Detour signs will be in place while a contractor working for the city completes the installation of new signal poles and removes old signal mast arms.

This work is being done in preparation for a planned sidewalk project along Flood Avenue in proximity to the Kansas Street intersection.

Drivers should plan extra travel time to navigate the detour route.

The project is weather permitting.