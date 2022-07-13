NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say the community’s water supply has reached critical levels.

The City of Norman announced that it will implement mandatory water restrictions for Norman utility customers, effective immediately.

As a result, the following rules must be followed:

Outdoor irrigation is limited to one day per week and prohibited on weekend days. Assigned watering days coincide with trash pickup days.

Pools may use water to maintain operational levels. Use of potable water to refill ponds and lakes is prohibited.

Use of potable water at construction sites for dust control, compaction or wash downs is prohibited.

Unless taken to a commercial car wash, washing of cars, trucks, and trailers or other vehicles is prohibited.

City splash pad operations will be reduced. Splash pads will be open daily only from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Water restrictions do not apply to residents using private well water.

Officials also say that non-potable water may be used for Westwood Golf & Park irrigation or other recreational sites.

Water restrictions are expected to be lifted on July 18, which will coincide with the replacement of a pump at Lake Thunderbird.