NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.

Police officials say a man tried to rob the carrier with a knife on Monday near 24th and Main.

This incident highlights another crime that happened two days before in which a mail carrier in Edmond was also robbed.

Police officials say it’s unclear if the two cases are connected as this suspect got away in a maroon Mercury Milan.

The Postal Service is offering a $50,000 dollar reward.