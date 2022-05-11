NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman man is locked up after an hour’s long standoff on Saturday afternoon. Investigators said witnesses told them he had been abusing a woman for weeks and holding her in an apartment against her will.

Norman police said it all started as an assault call and welfare check. They responded to an apartment complex for the welfare check based on the witness’s information and contacted the man in question. When they told him he was being detained he ran up into the apartment and slammed the door behind him.

“The suspect was unwilling to speak with negotiators or officers on scene,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Jesus Antonio Ramirez-Holguin

The man they were trying to get to come out was 34-year-old Jesus Antonio Ramirez-Holguin.

“He was a dangerous individual, had weapons, guns, and likely on his person or within the residence,” Jensen said. “So, this had the potential to be an extremely dangerous situation.”

Court documents said witnesses told authorities that the victim was “covered in bruises on her whole body.” The documents also state that she wore long sleeves and heavy makeup to cover up those bruises.

Witnesses also claimed the victim was beaten with large wooden sticks and that if police didn’t get her out “he was eventually going to kill her.”

“Sounds kind of scary,” said Willie Zeng, a neighbor in the apartment complex.

“It’s been a quiet neighborhood,” said Hubert Ream, another neighbor in the apartment complex. “I never seen anything like it.”

Neighbors Zeng and Ream said the quiet neighborhood turned not so quiet, and quickly. Police ended up calling for their SWAT Team.

“I went out back and there was officers out here with assault rifles,” Ream said.

“You know, police and guns,” Zeng said. “I just closed my curtains, and I’m like, ‘Oh man. I am just going to stay out of it.”

After about a four-hour standoff, Ramirez-Holguin came out. The documents state they found the victim inside and she was “heavily bruised” with old and new injuries. She was taken to the hospital with “a fractured rib, a possible skull fracture, a broken finger, and severe bruising.”

“I just don’t like that stuff happening in my neighborhood,” Ream said. “This is my home, my neighbor’s home. I don’t want to deal with that kind of stuff.”

Two large sticks were also found after a search of the apartment, according to court documents. Ramirez-Holguin was arrested on charges of kidnapping, obstructing an officer and domestic abuse-aggravated assault. He has since been formally charged with felony domestic assault and battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Cleveland County Jail on $100,000 bond.