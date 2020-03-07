Norman man dies following motorcycle crash on interstate

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman, Okla., man died at a hospital Friday from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Jack Bradley Miller, 51, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City after crashing his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle on Interstate 35 North at the State Highway 9 East off-ramp in Norman, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Miller was heading north on Interstate 35 Friday when at approximately 8:09 p.m. he went off the right side of the road and struck an exit sign, according to the news release.

Authorities detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and inattention is believed to be the cause of the crash, according to the news release.

Miller was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, the news release states.