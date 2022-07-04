MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Norman man has died following a boating accident at Lake Eufaula.

Around 6 p.m. on July 2, emergency crews were called to an accident at Lake Eufaula.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Braxton Byrd was surfing behind a 2018 Moomba when he fell into the lake.

At that point, investigators say the boat’s operator circled back around to Byrd, but passed him.

Officials say the operator then put the boat in reverse.

As a result, Byrd was hit by the boat’s propeller.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.