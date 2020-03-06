Norman man who beat, kicked, and strangled girlfriend to death sentenced to life in prison without parole

NORMAN, Okla. (THE NORMAN TRANSCRIPT) – A man who beat, strangled, and kicked his girlfriend to death back in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Jeremy Bettes to prison for the murder of Sharon Judd.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2017, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of Highland Parkway following a reported overdose.

When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Judd dead inside the home.

Investigators said she had been brutally beaten.

Bettes was then charged with first-degree murder for Judd’s death.

According to The Norman Transcript, he entered a blind plea deal back in November 2019 and tried to withdraw it.

However, a Cleveland County judge rejected the request.

