NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say water restrictions have been lifted.

Last week, city officials told residents that water rationing measures were being put in place due to critical water levels. The levels were a result of a defective water pump at Lake Thunderbird.

Crews were able to replace the pump, so authorities say the water restrictions have been lifted at this time.

Residents are reminded of year-round odd/even watering schedules in Norman, which means properties with an address ending in an odd number should only water on odd-numbered days. Properties ending in an even address should only water on even-numbered days.