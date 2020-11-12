Norman mask mandate extended to March

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, a local city has announced that it is extending its COVID-19 precautions.

On Tuesday, the Norman City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask mandate until March 1, 2021.

Officials say the face coverings do not need to be a medical mask, but must cover the nose and mouth.

The ordinance allows for the following exceptions:

People or situations identified by the CDC where the wearing of a cloth face covering may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency, or introduce significant safety concerns. People exempted under this category shall consider the use of a face shield and the use of carryout, curbside pickup and online delivery services.

Restaurant and bar patrons while they are eating or drinking;

People exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or walking or others from the same household in communal outdoor spaces, provided social distancing is maintained;

Children under the age of six years old;

Settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering such as when receiving dental or medical treatment and services;

Occupants inside a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while others outside the occupant’s household are not present;

Private homes;

Private lodging rooms in places of public accommodation; and

Offices and workplaces that are not public service areas where physical distancing between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation.

LATEST STORIES: