Norman mayor says she was target of death threat

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local mayor who was one of the first in the state to implement COVID-19 restrictions says she has now received a death threat.

This weekend, Norman Mayor Breea Clark says she was running at Sutton Wilderness when she was flagged down by two residents.

“I stopped, and the man said to me, ‘I couldn’t in good conscience leave without making sure you knew that after you ran by earlier we overheard a man say, ‘Is that Breea Clark? I want to run her over with my car,'” a post by Clark read.

The mayor says the residents described a man she remembered seeing earlier in her run.

“I am still processing what happened this morning. In my moment of shock, I did not think to get the names of the witnesses. I want to take a moment to thank them for making me aware of a potentially life-threatening situation that I was literally running right into,” Clark posted. “We’re better than this, Norman. I take these threats seriously. I intend to file a police report, because after what Gov. Whitmer experienced in Michigan it’s important to document and stand up against these threats of violence.”

