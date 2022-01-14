Norman Mayor tests positive for COVID-19 while teaching in Costa Rica

Norman Mayor Breea Clark

COSTA RICA (KFOR) – Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced on Facebook Friday that she is in quarantine at her hotel room in Costa Rica for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Clark is in Costa Rica as a study abroad teacher for the JCPenny Leadership Program.

Clark tested positive during the program’s routine departure tests in order to return to the U.S.

She says she feels fine, but will be in quarantine inside her hotel room for 10 days.

“While this extended stay is certainly not something I hoped for or planned for, I want to commend Costa Rica on their concerted and national response on managing this pandemic,” Clark said. “…While this situation is certainly not ideal, it’s also not insurmountable.”

