Norman mom of four finds, catches burglary suspect

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman in Norman took the law into her own hands after a group of criminals stole from her home in broad daylight.

“It’s crazy. I can’t even make this up,” says Kristina Wilcoxson.

Wilcoxson says her story sounds like something out of a movie.

“All of the sudden I see my white Denali rolling down the driveway,” she said.

She says last week, group of brazen thieves walked right up her driveway and stole her truck.

“I ran out and was like, ‘Hey! Hey!” said Wilcoxson.

The thieves hit the gas and were gone within seconds, but Wilcoxson soon realized the truck wasn’t the only thing they stole. They also took around $20,000 worth of tools from her husband’s shed and even drilled a hole in the ignition of his truck.

“I was freaked out. I didn’t know what to do,” said Wilcoxson.

She says she started to dig for answers and found a KFOR story from January when a group of thieves ransacked another home just down the road from hers.

That’s when she found one of the previous victims, Mike Sleik, on Facebook and the two began comparing notes.

“They’re on the run, but the cops are gonna be hot on their heels,” Sleik told KFOR in January.

Wilcoxson says that’s when she took matters into her own hands.

“We hunted them all weekend,” she said.

She says the hunting paid off when her family spotted someone who appeared to be Melena Chezem, who was arrested just days after KFOR’s first story aired. She was in possession of the Wilcoxson’s belongings that were stolen.

“Jumped out and tackled her. We basically held her at gunpoint until the cops came,” said Wilcoxson.

Norman police arrived within minutes, booking Chezem into the Cleveland County Jail.

“We are the ones who arrested her. We recovered the vehicle,” said Wilcoxson.

Wilcoxson says she’s still on edge, believing Chezem wasn’t the only one involved in the crime.

“We’re all armed and ready, so if they come back, we’re gonna be ready to do what we need to do,” she said.

Chezem was charged with four counts, including possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm with a felony.

Those charges are in addition to burglary charges from March.