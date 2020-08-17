Norman moms, community unite to help families face tough choices due to virtual learning

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Norman moms is springing into action to help families struggling with the tough financial decisions virtual learning brings.

Over the course of a few days, they’ve raised more than $20,000 for the United Way of Norman to fund childcare and the needs of students learning virtually.

They say it has shown them how even a town facing some division can come together.

Lindsey Diffendaffer and Julie Benedict say when they found out Norman Public Schools was starting the year virtually, they realized the challenges ahead for many.

“In the back of our minds, we were all really concerned about the families that wouldn’t have the resources to hire a sitter or go to a private school that would be open,” said Benedict.

So they and their friend Ashley Vickers came together as a so-called “trio of supermoms” on social media, forming “Norman Cares for Kids.”

The moms aim to raise money for the United Way of Norman’s scholarship programs for help with virtual learning and daycare.

“How can we be the good?” Diffendaffer said. “What can we do?”

They had a goal of raising $2,000.

“Within 24 hours, we surpassed that,” said Diffendaffer.

The community stepped up to raise more than $20,000 in a city currently fiercely divided over local politics.

“I feel like and this has really helped to show that love does conquer all of that because people on either side of the issue are donating to help this cause to help these kids that need it, their families need it,” Benedict said.

“It’s been amazing to see the people of Norman just rise up and come together and unite and it just felt like a really hopeful thing,” said Diffendaffer.

If you’d like to donate, visit the Norman Cares for Kids Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: