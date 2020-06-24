Norman Music Festival cancels 2020 event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular festival that draws thousands of music lovers to Norman every year has decided to cancel this year’s event.

In March, organizers of the Norman Music Festival announced that they had decided to delay this year’s event until August.

As coronavirus cases continued to climb on Wednesday, festival organizers say they have decided to cancel this year’s event.

“The only thing more important to us than music is the community that calls Norman Music Festival home. With the health of Norman, music lovers, musicians, partners and volunteers first and foremost in our minds and hearts, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Norman Music Festival 2020. We were optimistic and hopeful that the postponement from April to August would allow us to safely present the festival this year, and we are disappointed that we don’t feel that we are able to do so, after all. This is a bummer, we know, but we are exploring new, safe ways to support Oklahoma musicians and engage music lovers, so stay tuned for announcements coming down the line! Norman Music Festival has become a centerpiece of the city’s cultural identity since starting in 2008, and we look forward to bringing the noise again, loud as ever, in 2021.