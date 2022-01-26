Norman Music Festival to return this April

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time in two years, a popular music festival will be coming back to Norman.

The Norman Music Festival will take place from April 28 through April 30 in the Walker Arts District.

“For NMF, the first to shut down and the last to return, it has been a challenging time that only amplified how important community festivals are to the local economy, community activity and Norman’s sense of city spirit,” NMF Executive Director Shari Jackson said.

Luna Luna, Dreamgirl, Blac Rabbit, The Ivy, and Lust Online will kick off the Norman Music Festival outdoors on Thursday.

Organizers say there will be a Friday night Main Street outdoor-stage lineup, including DIIV, Husbands, Fat Tony, and Babeheaven.

Saturday’s outdoor headliners will include The Drums, Wet, Mothica, and Spaceface.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.