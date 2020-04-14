Norman nursing home reports 10 deaths, 71 positive cases of COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been 25 deaths and 335 total positive cases among nursing home residents and staff in Oklahoma.

At Grace Living Center in Norman alone, 66 residents and five residents have tested positive for the virus and 10 deaths.

We reached out to Grace Living Center to ask about the strategies they are using to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The facility sent us this statement…

Our hearts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost loved ones in this and other communities worldwide. We also want to again express appreciation to our families, the public and those in the media who have reached out to offer their concern and support. It means a great deal to our team who continue to serve with courage and conviction in the face of this global pandemic. We are grateful to each of them.

All available precautions as prescribed by the CDC, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and our medical professionals continue to be followed. From the outset, the facility has undertaken an aggressive protocol of screening, testing, isolation and treatment, implementing the known procedures available to respond to COVID 19. Every resident has now been tested, regardless of whether they demonstrated symptoms. Many residents returned negative results. In addition, and while we remain cautious; we can report that many of the residents who tested positive, are not currently demonstrating symptoms. Others, who were initially suffering from symptoms, are now showing signs of improvement. It is our hope that continued progress will be made. However, we are certainly still in the midst of a difficult time and welcome the continued prayers and support for this facility and others facing these challenges. Norman Skilled Nursing and Therapy

We also reached out to Care Providers Oklahoma, they declined our request for an interview, instead telling us to reach out to Grace Living Center Directly.