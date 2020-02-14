Norman officials identify suspects in Wednesday afternoon shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials have identified the two people taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after one person was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive.

18-year-old Ivan Lawrence Myers and 18-year-old Chloe Mikyla Moseley were taken into custody.

Both were booked into the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center last night on charges of Shooting with Intent to Kill and Robbery with a Firearm.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident or persons having knowledge about it who have not yet spoken to officers are requested to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600.