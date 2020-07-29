Norman officials partner with Young Family Foundation on indoor multi-sports and aquatics center

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city leaders and Trae Young’s family foundation will work together in developing a multi-sports and aquatics center that is part of a bond package coming up for vote in August.

The Young Family Foundation committed $4 million toward the center, which is set to be named for the Young family.

Norman city leaders on Tuesday approved an agreement with the foundation that will serve as a framework for the Young family and the city working together on the sports and aquatics center project.

However, the contribution does not actualize unless the the bond package that the center is part of is approved by Norman voters.

“This will be a world-class facility Norman youth deserve. We believe a project like this will change the landscape for all families in Norman…. We envision a facility that will change the way indoor youth sports are played in Norman and across the state. Instead of Norman families driving to basketball/volleyball events in communities’ hours away (as our family did so often with Trae, Caitlyn, and Camryn), people will now travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to play these indoor sports. Also, experience our hotels, restaurants, and shopping, among other things that make this city what it is,” the Young family said in a statement.

The sports and aquatics center is planned to be built at 24th Avenue NW and Rock Creek Road.

Foundation funds may be used for physical or operational enhancements to the project as well as a scholarship program for low-income families.

Four bond packages that will cost a combined $119.9 million will be up for vote on Aug. 25.

Norman city officials intend for the bond packages to complete the remaining Norman FORWARD quality-of-life projects, renovate municipal facilities to give residents better service and safety, address homelessness in Norman and provide a relief mechanism to small businesses, according to the news release.

The GO Norman 2020 bond packages include following four propositions:

• Proposition 1 would provide the $85.6 million needed to complete the remaining Norman FORWARD projects to meet the needs and desires of the community. These include the Multi-Sports and Aquatic Center, Senior Wellness Center, Softball/Football Complex, Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park and a Parks Maintenance Facility.

• Proposition 2 would provide $5 million to construct one or more built solutions intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Norman. Function and programming will be determined by ongoing studies on homelessness and housing affordability.

• Proposition 3 would provide $24.3 million needed to complete Municipal Services Facilities to provide better service and safety to Norman residents. These include an Emergency Operations/Dispatch Center, Fleet and Fire Maintenance Facilities, a stand-alone Municipal Court and Police Department and City Hall renovations.

• Proposition 4 would allocate $5 million to a small business relief fund to spur economic and community development in Norman in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular emphasis on marginalized communities, job retention and creation programs.

The average Norman homeowner ($150,000 home value) would pay about $13.93 a month for all four propositions if the General Obligation (GO) bonds are approved, the news release states.

The Young Family, pictured at a recent NBA event, entered into an agreement with the City of Norman to provide $4 million to support operations and scholarships at Norman’s Multi-Sports and Aquatics Center. Pictured from left: Trae, Camryn, Candice, Timothy, Caitlyn and Rayford Young

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Young family. The Norman Forward sales tax initiative has helped us to build a series of transformative projects that will improve the quality of life for our residents, and the Young family’s donation will make the Multi-Sports and Aquatics Center a truly world class venture,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “Norman residents have the opportunity to join the Young Family in supporting a brighter future for Norman by approving the GO Norman 2020 bond package in August. The projects included in this proposal not only restore the original vision of the Norman Forward Projects, but improve resident experience in municipal services, address homelessness and provided much needed small business relief during this difficult time. It’s time to invest in Norman and build these projects right!”

Young, who was a star player for the University of Oklahoma basketball team, is now an All-Star point guard for the Atlanta Hawks.

Latest Stories