Norman officials to hold 2 public meetings focused on strategic planning to end homelessness in the city, Cleveland County

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Norman officials invite community members to participate in one of two public meetings that will be integral to strategic planning for ending homelessness in the city and across Cleveland County.

The identical community meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7:30 p.m., both on Monday, Dec. 6, at Norman’s Central Library, 103 W. Acres St., in the upstairs large meeting room, according to a city news release.

Both meetings will have interactive discussions in which residents can speak about concerns, challenges, opportunities and aspirations for the city.

Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/norman-homelessness-gaps-analysis-community-meeting-tickets-213435319787 to register for the meeting.

City officials received assistance from Homebase, a nonprofit technical assistance provider, in evaluating the city’s response to homelessness and identifying needs and gaps within the system and developing recommendations to improve the city’s approach to homelessness.

Homebase developed a Homelessness Gaps Analysis Report for the city, which can be read at www.normanok.gov/your-government/departments/planning-and-community-development/grant-programs/homelessness.

The Gaps Analysis identified seven priority areas:

Opportunities for safe and affordable housing

Low-barrier housing and day services

Supportive services

Transportation to employment, services and shelter

Coordinated prevention assistance

Robust data collection and analysis

Coordination and communication to ensure effective use of limited resources

The analysis also included over 40 potential recommendations.

“The City of Norman is seeking public input to help prioritize the recommendations and get support for moving forward,” the news release states.

Community members who cannot attend either meeting can read the above report and give feedback to a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NormanFeedback.