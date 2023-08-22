NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The wheels are officially in motion for a new public transit pilot program in Norman.

“It sounds really cool. I mean, students need more affordable rides to places,” said Sydney Lynn, a freshman at OU.

The “Norman On-Demand” service’s goal is to bring an affordable and flexible mobility option to anyone who needs a ride through the area below.

Norman On-Demand Map

“It’s a point to point system for ride sharing for public transit, and it’s a partnership between the university and the city. We’re incorporating their Safe Ride program that’s for after hours that they’ve had historically in the past,” said Taylor Johnson, the City of Norman’s Transit and Parking Program Manager.

The hours of operation are:

Monday – Wednesday: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students at OU told KFOR they think the late night service hours are a good idea.

“There’s a lot of students that have late night classes and need to get back to the dorms and it’s not necessarily safe to be walking around late at night,” said Lynn.

Riders can book their trips through the Norman On-Demand app or by calling 405-643-8638. Then the algorithm will match riders headed in the same direction into shared vehicles.

“Riders will typically be directed to a nearby ‘virtual pickup and drop-off stop.’ The result is an efficient transit option that combines the affordability and sustainability of the bus with the convenience of a taxi,” said the city in a press release.

The first six trips are free. After that, Norman On-Demand regular fares cost $2 per ride, plus $1 for each additional rider you bring along.

“I think that’s a good thing for our community. It makes it much more efficient for everybody,” said Johnson.

More information about the service can be found on the City of Norman website.