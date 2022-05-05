NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There’s no love greater than a mother’s love, and the City of Norman is giving moms and sons the opportunity to spend an evening of fun and dancing together just before Mother’s Day.

The Norman Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 “Welcome to the Jungle” themed Mother-Son Dance, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive, in Norman.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased on the City of Norman website.

The dance will have a “jungle meets 80’s rock” theme, and attendees are encouraged to dress as a rocker, jungle animal, safari adventurer or all three, according to a Norman news release.

“We are so excited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with this fun-filled evening we’ve planned for mothers and sons,” said Recreation Manager Veronica Tracy. “It’s a time to enjoy some laughs and make some special memories together.”

The event will include dancing and light refreshments. It will also be simulcast at 6:30 p.m. on KREF SportsTalk Radio on their App or at 1400 AM and 99.3 FM for folks who want to join the party from home for free.

Mother-Son Dance. Flyer from the City of Norman.