NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Police Department have closed the railroad crossings at Duffy, Boyd, Brooks and Lindsey Street to traffic at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday following a non-injury accident involving a car and a train.

These crossings are located east of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The closures may cause delays for those planning to travel east while leaving the OU-Arkansas State football game.

Image from Norman Police Department Facebook page

Police are advising pedestrians to avoid walking over or near the train.